Zelensky Berates, Threatens Unsupportive Americans

This is an example of how not to win over the American people: shame and berate them while claiming Washington's 'global leadership' is in peril.

"If they do not change their opinion…they will lose NATO, they will lose the clout of the United States, they will lose the leadership position they are enjoying in the world," Zelensky said at a press conference late last week, in reference to the US public... As if the average American struggling to get by amid soaring food and cost-of-living prices stays awake at night worrying about US global "clout":

ZELENSKY HAS SOME CHOICE WORDS FOR AMERICANS WHO DO NOT SLAVA UKRAINIpic.twitter.com/SkGNpmjjyE — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) February 25, 2023

A reporter had asked what Zelensky would tell the "growing number of Americans" who are increasingly critical of the billions in taxpayer money being shoveled into Kiev's coffers. Officials have lately voiced concern over "Ukraine fatigue" and waning support from the public for the Biden administration's Ukraine policies, also amid growing GOP resistance.

"The US is never going to give up on a NATO member state," Zelensky continued as part of the response. He then claimed Russia would "enter the Baltic states, NATO member states, and then the US will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the way as we are sending their [sic] sons and daughters to war."

"They will be dying," he then declared dramatically, before going on to claim that interrupting the flow of aid would cause Washington to "lose the support of a country with 40 million population, with millions of children."

Zelensky then posed: "Are American children any different from ours?"

Zelensky says it is "dangerous" for Americans to question the amount of aid being given to Ukraine because "if Ukraine loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states and the U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters to war and they will be dying." pic.twitter.com/wB9VnIgrSh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 24, 2023

Republican representative from Arizona Andy Biggs was one among those who quickly rebutted the Ukrainian leader's comments, pointing out the ridiculousness of the unusually confrontational rhetoric directed at the Western public generally...

"We don’t need Zelensky lecturing Americans on what to think and do," Rep. Biggs said on Twitter. "We have absolutely every right to question and end all aid to Ukraine."