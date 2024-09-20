An opposition lawmaker in Ukrainian parliament is warning that President Vladimir Zelensky could eventually face a coup if he persists in banning national elections. The Verkhovna Rada lawmaker, Alexander Dubinsky, wrote on Telegram that "a coup is possible."

He warned this will be the case "if Zelensky, who has done everything contrary to the interests of Ukraine, remains in power bypassing the elections. Surely no one will tolerate this."

Verkhovna Rada (Parliament of Ukraine), Wiki Commons

But already, the government had canceled elections which were supposed to be held last spring, citing martial law and the necessity of no disruption in government due to the Russian invasion. This is a situation which looks to persist longer, angering many Ukrainians who are dissatisfied with Zelensky's handling of the war.

President Putin had called Zelensky 'illegitimate' as a result, but NATO allies including the United States had accepted the cancelation of elections. Putin had said that his term "expired together with its legitimacy, which cannot be restored by any tricks."

Dubinsky, the opposition lawmaker now highlighting the issue, has actually been under investigation for treason stemming from a years-long alleged criminal conspiracy involving corruption.

Kiev has long maintained that indefinitely postponing elections was in accord with the nation's constitution:

Ukrainian legal experts consulted by DW said they expected Zelenskyy would remain in power until a new president is elected. "The Ukrainian constitution states this clearly," said Andriy Mahera, of the Center of Policy and Legal Reform in Kyiv. "The president does not automatically lose his powers five years after inauguration. These powers are only removed when the newly elected president takes office, i.e., after elections." Presidential and parliamentary elections are currently out of the question. Ukraine's constitution places a temporary restriction on the former, whereas martial law bans both — in part , officials have said, to protect voters from harm.

So long as Zelensky has the support of the West, it's expected he will continue to rule without problems.

Lawmaker Alexander Dubinsky is a deeply controversial figure in Ukraine...

Via Reuters

One potential coup scenario, however, might involve far-right elements connected to Ukraine's military - such as Azov Brigade - stirring strong dissent in the scenario of Zelensky being willing to go quickly to the negotiating table with Moscow. While much of the Ukrainian populace is surely tired of the war, and might be willing to let go of some pro-Russian far eastern territories for the sake of peace, groups like Azov and Right Sector would be out for blood.