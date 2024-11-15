Zelensky Denounces Scholz Call As 'Pandora's Box' Of Appeasing Putin

Russian media reports have said the Swiss government is willing to play host to any future direct negotiations between Moscow and Ukraine to end the war.

Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs was cited in Izvestia as responding to a question on whether it would mediate by hosting talks: "Traditionally, Swiss foreign policy is centered on offering its services as a mediator whenever both parties agree," the Swiss government agency said.

Via AFP

TASS writes of potential Kremlin reluctance as follows: "However, Moscow remains highly skeptical about Bern's neutrality, given Switzerland's support for anti-Russian sanctions and its active cooperation with NATO forces, the newspaper reports."

"Experts suggest that, alongside Switzerland, several countries in Asia, Africa, and South America could also serve as potential hosts for negotiations between the two leaders," the state media commentary continues.

Russia is likely to prefer a host country which is neither in the EU or NATO, which could rule out candidates like Hungary or Turkey.

Things are beginning to thaw in terms of diplomatic openings, especially given the Friday phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladmir Putin. Such efforts have been boosted given Trump is vowing to end the Ukraine war as soon as he takes office.

Scholz had urged the Russian leader to "negotiate with Ukraine" in order to enact a "just and lasting peace."

But Ukraine is angry, worried about getting pressured into a 'bad deal' which will result in conceding territory with inadequate security guarantees. Zelensky is worried that the West is 'normalizing' communications with Putin, essentially. But that is how diplomacy has to happen in the real world.

Chancellor Scholz told me that he planned to call Putin. His call, in my opinion, opens Pandora's Box. There may now be other conversations and phone calls. Just a lot of words.



And this is exactly what Putin has long sought. It is critical for him to weaken his isolation, as… pic.twitter.com/zcTydmnxsM — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 15, 2024

Zelensky blasted the call and accused Scholz of opening "Pandora’s box" - with Ukraine’s foreign ministry saying in a statement: “Talk only give[s] Putin hope of easing his international isolation."

"What is needed are concrete, strong actions that will force him to peace, not persuasion and attempts at appeasement, which he sees as a sign of weakness and uses to his advantage," a statement said.

The Kremlin in turn hailed the Scholz phone call, which we detailed earlier, as "positive". Russia is in the diplomatic driver's seat at this point, which is a result of the reality of Ukraine fast losing ground in the east.