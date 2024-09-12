Zelensky Disappointed After Blinken Visit, Despite Getting $1.5 Billion More...

The end result of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kiev Wednesday alongside British Foreign Secretary David Lammy was... (big surprise) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky getting a huge amount of money.

During the rare joint trip, the US and UK pledged nearly $1.5 billion in additional aid, though it remains that Ukraine still didn't get quite what it wanted: authorization to use US-made long-rage missiles against Russian territory.

Ukrainian presidency's office/X

"Speaking for the United States, we have adjusted and adapted as needs have changed, as the battlefield has changed. And I have no doubt that we’ll continue to do that as this evolves," Blinken told a press briefing, after President Biden earlier said the question of long-rage strikes is being worked out. But there was no big announcement from Kiev on the controversial issue.

Not content with the announcement of $1.5 billion in American and British taxpayer funds, Zelensky said of the long-range weapons issue: "Let’s count on some strong decisions, at least," adding that "For us, it’s very important."

Blinken additionally said he'll take the issue "back to Washington to brief the president" and that "no doubt" Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss the issue when they meet at the White House Friday.

While Kiev might see it as a consolation prize, the US cut of the new pledge to Ukraine comes in at more than $700 million in humanitarian aid, while Lammy pledged another $782 million in assistance and loan guarantees.

The West has been seeking to rapidly bolster Ukraine's energy grid after constant waves of Russian aerial attacks which has left the country subject to rolling emergency blackouts. All of this has happened ahead of what's expected to be a very tough winter.

Upon wrapping up his visit to Kiev, Blinken made his way over to Warsaw where he is meeting with Polish leadership. The Associated Press says it's expected that the NATO 'eastern flank' member will press the issue of Zelensky's request to hit Russia hard with long-range missiles.

"A very substantive and long conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken..."

Allow me to summarize: "Give. Me. MONEY!" https://t.co/aCYXYpgbjJ — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) September 11, 2024

"NATO member Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, has been supportive of the Ukrainians and Blinken is likely to hear further requests for easing weapons-use restrictions from Polish President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski," AP reports.

But the consensus even among hawkish Washington foreign policy pundits is that long-range strikes into Russia will not change the battle lines in eastern Ukraine, where the fate of the war is being decided. Instead, it will only make escalation between NATO and Moscow much more unpredictable.