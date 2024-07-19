Impatient Zelensky After NATO Summit: Where Are My Jets?

During the big NATO summit earlier this month, everyone from Antony Blinken to Lloyd Austin to President Biden touted the imminent delivery of US-made F-16 jet fighters to Ukraine. "American-made F-16 fighter jets are on their way to Ukraine" and they will be flying "this summer" - Secretary of State Blinken had vowed at the summit on July 10. But in a fresh interview with BBC on Thursday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked his Western backers: where are the jets?

He emphasized that Kiev has yet to receive them, now a year-and-half after the program was first announced. Up to 20 of the total nearly 80 pledged were expected to arrive this year from donor states: The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and Norway.

"It's been 18 months, and the planes have not reached us," Zelensky complained in the interview. He once again emphasized that the American jets are needed to "unblock the skies." He's also been complaining that his forces need many more Patriot and other anti-air defense systems.

Zelensky has said he is 'thankful' for the warplanes but has still claimed the current pledged numbers will not be enough, and that Ukraine really needs at least 128 of the jets. Zelensky is also likely worried the program will be in further jeopardy if Trump gets into office. He stressed that working with the future Trump administration will be "hard work".

Interestingly, during the fresh interview Zelensky also reacted to some Ukraine commentary which has emerged during the Republican National Convention in the US, as BBC writes:

Just days ago, Trump announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate in November's vote. The 39-year-old has in the past said "he doesn’t care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other." The nomination has renewed fears that US commitment to Ukraine could fall away if Trump is returned to the White House in November's election.

Zelensky said he will work with US officials to ensure a potential future VP Vance understands the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

"Maybe he really doesn’t understand what goes on in Ukraine, so we have to work with the United States," Zelensky said in reference to Vance and a possible Trump administration after November.

It is not just Ukraine that's worried about Vance as Trump's VP pic, but European officials as well. They too worry this could signal the start of waning US support to Kiev.

During his address to the RNC Wednesday night, Vance at one point said "No more free rides for nations that betray the generosity of the American taxpayer."

He has also actually put in writing (in a Financial Times op-ed earlier this year) that "There is frankly no good reason that aid from the U.S. should be needed" given that "Europe is made up of many great nations with productive economies" and Ukraine in reality "needs more matériel than the United States can provide."

OH Senate candidate JD Vance: “I think it’s ridiculous that we are focused on this border in Ukraine. I got to be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other.” pic.twitter.com/QtZbckZf0b — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 19, 2022

Vance has also recently described Ukraine ceding territory to Russia as being in "America’s best interest" given that it could bring ceasefire and a lasting peace. He has also as a Senator been a rare vocal critic of Kiev's crackdown on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (the bishops who remain in communion with the Moscow Patriarchate) and questions of religious freedom.