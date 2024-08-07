Zelensky Taunts The West As Too "Concerned" About Escalation Of War

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFPlan.com,

Ukraine’s ruler, Volodymyr Zelensky, is continuing to taunt the West in an attempt to expand the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelensky claims that the West is too “concerned” about the escalation of a war with the former Soviet Union.

This isn’t a new stance for Zelensky either.

Kiev has long been pressuring its Western backers, which include the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to become more involved in the conflict with Moscow and start shooting down Russian drones and missiles over Ukrainian territory.

However, its efforts have been rebuffed by foreign powers reluctant to engage in a direct military confrontation with Russia.

While Russia has refrained from taking direct action against the Western backers of Ukraine, it has threatened to do so on numerous occasions.

“[Western nations] are always concerned about possible escalation. We are fighting against that. We will work on it,” Zelensky told journalists on Sunday. The government in Kiev is considering “technical possibilities for neighboring nations to use military aircraft against missiles that strike Ukraine” after flying in the general direction of NATO countries, he added.

Should Russia ever decide to make good on its threats, a global war will almost certainly break out.

Unfortunately, Russia’s restraint in the matter is the only thing keeping this conflict from being the catalyst to World War 3.

Zelensky has been calling for the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities with Russia in February 2022. Military experts pointed out that any realistic enforcement of Kyiv’s wish would require NATO members to attack Russian planes in the air and at airfields inside Russia. The idea of a less ambitious shield over Western Ukraine was floated last month, as Kiev signed a bilateral security deal with Warsaw and ramped up its lobbying efforts ahead of a NATO leaders’ summit in the US. -RT

Russia has been targeting Ukrainian military assets as well as some key infrastructure sites, such as power stations, which it considers crucial for Kyiv’s war effort.

According to Russian officials, the conflict is a U.S.-led proxy war in which Ukrainian troops serve as “cannon fodder” for Western geostrategic interests. And that isn’t very far from the truth.