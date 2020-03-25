Are We Living Through "12 Monkeys"?

A brand new mini-documentary "We’re Living in 12 Monkeys" was released today by Truthstream Media that outlines the agenda that is unfolding from the coronavirus hysteria.

The full New World Order agenda of complete control over humanity is in play. Watch below:

As we watched we were reminded of an article written in 2018 by Abraham Riesman who noted (at the time) that '12 Monkeys' was the apocalypse movie we need right now.

Critically, Riseman had just completed an addendum to his essay (excerpted below), tying it perfectly back to what the world is currently experiencing...

...the world has not yet collapsed. I just went to pick up some supplies from my local chain pharmacy outlet and people seemed to be going about their daily business much as they always do. The ambience stood in stark contrast to the reports I’d been reading all night about what the situation is likely to become in the near future. I felt like 12 Monkeys’ protagonist, James Cole - someone who has been in the future, after it all hit the fan, and is granted a brief, bittersweet opportunity to visit the world as it was before the fall. Given what’s happening, we thought we should republish this essay, which I wrote a year and a half before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 12 Monkeys, a film that is less about surviving a plague than it is about making a meaningful life on the eve of a crisis - and stubbornly believing that there’s something on the other side worth preparing for.

* * *

“How can I save you?” says the protagonist, Bruce Willis’s James Cole, early on in the 1995 Terry Gilliam film. “This already happened. I can’t save you. Nobody can.”

He’s speaking before a panel of psychiatrists in a mental institution in 1990, a year in which he’s newly arrived. He’s been deemed crazy for his ravings about how he’s been sent from the year 2035, where a scant remainder of humanity lives in squalid underground tunnels after having been driven from the surface by a viral pandemic.

The movie wisely wastes no time on ambiguity about whether Cole’s story about a chronological jaunt is true or mere madness. By the time he appears before the shrinks, we’ve already seen Cole’s home time.

Throughout the story, we know - sometimes even better than he does - the worldwide doom that awaits. Though there are moments in the movie in which it seems as though fate might be altered, the conclusion of this deeply pessimistic masterwork (spoiler alert) makes it clear that Cole is right: humanity falls, right on schedule.

He couldn’t save anyone. Nobody could.

I’ve been thinking about 12 Monkeys a lot lately. It seems, these days, as though the human race has passed a Rubicon and is now on a straight path toward the end of days, or at least the end of the social order as we know it...

...That's why 12 Monkeys feels so urgent: Perhaps it is, indeed, too late to avert the great catastrophe. But we cannot accept that the catastrophe is the end of the story.

There will be some kind of future, however difficult it may be to live in.

It is our responsibility to prepare whatever we can for the survival of what’s worth preserving in that coming existence.