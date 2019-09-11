California Bans Public Schools From Suspending Troublemakers

Not content to let problem-students hold the entire class back until they're sent home, California governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed into law Senate Bill 419, prohibiting the suspension of disruptive kids by both public and charter schools.

The new law (SB 419) which goes into effect July 1, 2020 will permanently prohibit 'willful defiance' suspensions in grades four and five, and will ban such suspensions in grades six through eight for five years, according to the Sacramento Bee.

So that shitty, unparented, future inmate blowing spitballs at the chalkboard all day can't get sent home no matter how disruptive they are.

Why? Because it's 'discriminatory' to suspend troublemakers, of course!

"I strongly believe that SB 419 will bring justice to California youth by eliminating suspensions for disruption and defiance, putting an end to discriminatory discipline policies and instituting restorative justice practices," said civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

Opposed to the bill was the Charter School Development Center, whose executive director said that SB419 is a "one size fits all" measure that is "a fix in search of a problem."

Maybe students like these just need a time-out in detention?