Small Caps Slayed As Yields, Crypto, & The Dollar Soar
Bitcoin came within a few bucks of the $90,000 Maginot Line today - up a stunning 30% since right before the election results started to pour in...
Winter is over?
Massive inflows into BTC and ETH ETFs over the last week have helped...
...and so has the sudden resurgence in global liquidity...
Ethereum was actually lower on the day today after topping $3400 intraday
...as the post-election DeFi mania wears off...
The dollar was another huuuge winner today... up over 5% in the last seven weeks to two-year highs...
The dollar strength has started to hammer gold - which is now down at near two-month lows...
The gold-dollar correlation regime has normalized after both surging together for a few months...
Yields surged today, playing catch up after yesterday's holiday (the long-end was a slight laggard with 10Y +13bps, 2Y +9bps). Yields are now back up near the post-election spike highs...
10Y Yields are back at their highest in five-months...
Small Caps were really ugly today (-1.8%) while The Dow ended on the lows of the day...
...as the 'short squeeze' finally stalled (worst day for 'most shorted' stocks since Sept 3rd)...
...and yields start to hurt from the bottom up (small-caps, then mid-caps) after the bigly squeeze from the election...
Bond vol is starting to pick up a little...
But the post-election vol collapse has stalled...
Crude oil prices were flat today with WTI holding around $68, still notably down from the election...
Finally, investors want equities: SPY has witnessed 9 consecutive days of inflows (totaling to ~$18bn over the period)...
As Goldman Sachs trader John Flood notes, the longest streak of inflows SPY has seen is 10 days, which was last witnessed in 2014.