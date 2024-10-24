Traders Buy Everything They Sold Yesterday As Rate-Cut Expectations Rebound

After yesterday's selling in bonds, stocks, gold, and crypto; today saw the reverse as the dollar dipped and everything else (except crude) rallied... as rate-cut expectations increased modestly...

The 'Trump Trade' reignited in stocks today, back to its highest this cycle...

The Dow lagged on the day, down for the 4th straight day. The S&P and Small Caps managed to fight for small gains as Nasdaq outperformed...

Memes and Most Shorted stocks squeezed higher today, putting big pressure on hedgies - which significantly underperformed today...

It's been a tough year for hedgies indeed...

Before we leave equity-land, it would remiss of us not to note the massive 21% surge ($145BN) in TSLA stock today after earnings last night...

which explains why hedgies were proper fucked today

Treasuries were mid across the curve today with the long-end outperforming (30Y -5bps, 2Y -1bp) with the whole curve still holding above 4.00%...

The dollar index declined today... pause that refreshes...

Today's gain in gold (erasing most of yesterday's loss)...

...moved it to a new 'real' (inflation-adjusted) high since January 1980...

Palladium broke out of its recent range today, now at its highest since Dec 2023...

Silver accelerated further after Russia central bank headlines...

After yesterday's dramatic inflows into BTC ETFs - which saw BTC prices fall...

...Bitcoin rallied back above $68,000 today

Oil prices pumped and dumped today to end slightly red...

Finally, USA sovereign risk is on the rise once again, now at one year highs...

Is that the ultimate hedge for a 'sweep' in the election (either way).