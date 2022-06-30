10Y Yields Tumbles Back Below 3.00%, Stocks Slammed

Just when investors were hoping for a month- and quarter-end rebalancing uptick in stocks after the carnage of the last few months, US equity markets are ending the first half of the year on an ugly note with Nasdaq leading the charge lower...

And recession fears have sent the 10Y Yield back below 3.00% for the first time since June 10th's CPI print...

Interestingly, rate-hike expectations are fading and subsequent rate-cut expectations are rising...

But for now it appears stocks are more worried about The Fed driving us into recession than the post-recession easing and QE rebound.