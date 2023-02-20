18 Inch Pipe Bomb Discovered Near Conrail Tracks In Northeast Philadelphia

An 18 inch pipe bomb was discovered behind a church in the Holmesburg section of northeast Philadelphia.

The bomb was found on Sunday afternoon behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to reports by Fox 29.

One Twitter account of the location of the bomb pinned it to train tracks behind the church. The bomb was "near [the] Conrail railroad tracks in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section".

It was discovered by a passerby and pointed out to police, who confirmed it was a PVC pipe with "capped ends and black powder" on it. Frankford Ave., between Benson and Blakiston was shut down and the Philadelphia bomb squad was called to the scene.

The bomb was eventually disarmed and taken away, transported from the Holmesburg section of the city to bomb squad headquarters.

Additional information has not yet been released, but we will update this article if and when it becomes available.