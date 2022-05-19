$18 For A Michelob Ultra: 'Beer-Flation' Hits PGA Championship

This week's beer prices at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shocked many who attended the event (and even players) and sparked just as much buzz as Tiger Woods.

After spending hundreds of dollars for a basic ticket to walk around the course, watching players tee off or sink a putt (or miss a crucial putt), many craved a refreshing cold beer. However, 'beer-flation' hit the PGA as it costs $18 for a Michelob Ultra and $19 for a Stella Artois.

Pro-golfer Justin Thomas, who is in the tournament, tweeted Monday, "$18(!!!!!!) for a beer… uhhhh what. Gotta treat the fans better than that!"

When asked about his Tweet, ESPN quoted Thomas saying, "I was blown away ... You want people to come to the tournament. If I'm on the fence and I'm looking at the concession stand, that's not the greatest thing."

Twitter golf wasn't pleased with the PGA.

Who really benefits from this gouging?..The rich golfer or the average sucker fan? https://t.co/M5NmiVlkxH — Louis Barbosa (@Spanaird50) May 18, 2022

It’s a rich man’s game lol https://t.co/VACYiFsx49 — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) May 17, 2022

Kerry Haigh, PGA of America chief championships officer, told ESPN beer prices are somewhat "comparable to stadium events" and that the organization is comfortable with prices.

And, of course, the PGA can charge an entire Andrew Jackson for a Michelob Ultra because those attending the event are wealthy people who have so far survived the worst inflation in four decades because they own assets, unlike the working poor who own nothing and have been crushed under negative real wage growth.