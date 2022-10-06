23% Of New York Voters Lack Proof Of Identity

Approximately 3.1 million New Yorkers - roughly 23% of the state's 13.3 million voters, lack key identifying documents to prove their identities, according to a recent analysis by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF).

According to Just the News, the 3.1 million voters don't have a driver's license or Social Security number to prove their identity.

PILF asserted that Personally Identifiable Information (PII) was an integral tool in maintaining clean voter rolls. Incidents such as one moving and registering to vote in a different location or the death of the voter are potential scenarios that can lead to duplications on the voter rolls should there be no PII to help election officials account for such developments. -JTN

PILF also noted that New York was an outlier in the percentage of registered voters without ID - most of whom are located in the New York City/Long Island area, with Nassau, Kings, Queens, New York, and Westchester Counties all in the top ten municipalities for the most voters without PII.

As November midterm elections loom, election integrity watchdogs have encouraged couinties to clean up their voter rolls, but have thus far been largely unsuccessful.