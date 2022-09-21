2Y Treasury Yields Top 4.00% For First Time Since Oct 2007

For the first time since October 2007, the yield on 2Y US Treasury bonds has topped 4.00%...

...having soared over 60bps since Fed Chair Powell gave his hyper-hawkish speech at Jackson Hole...

Meanwhile, the terminal rate for Fed rate-hikes has risen to 4.52% this morning, expected in March 2023...

Do we really think The Fed can get there without folding to political pressure or flip-flopping to abate risk-asset carnage?

As we noted earlier, how do we think Elizabeth Warren is going to react to this?

When the Fed hikes to 3.25% from 2.50%, it will be paying banks $460MM in daily interest on IOER/Reverse Repo.



When the Fed hikes to 4.25% by year end, it will be paying $600 million in daily interest to BANKS.



Think that won't be a political issue? Think again — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 20, 2022

Finally, which would you rather own - 2Y notes backed by the US govt paying 4% or the S&P 500 paying 1.7%?

TINA is dead... and remember all of this is priced into the rates market already...

What is priced in right now:

+75bps tomorrow;

+75bps in Nov,

+50bps in Dec.

-> 4.49% in March pic.twitter.com/G28WSGnz3A — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 20, 2022

Maybe not so much the stock market.

Meanwhile, the German yield curve is the most inverted... ever...