Bank Mass-Shooting Leaves 5 Dead, 6 Injured In Downtown Louisville

Five people were killed and six hospitalized in a shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, according to the police.

The incident occurred at the Old National Bank in the Louisville downtown region. ABC is reporting the shooting happened at a conference table in the bank.

Video from a witness shows a chaotic scene at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.



“Active shooter at the bank” an officer screams as multiple gunshots are fired on the background.



The details emerging from this are very grim. pic.twitter.com/Ax3Gc5imNg — Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 10, 2023

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters the shooter has been "neutralized."

BREAKING: Five people were killed and six wounded, including a police officer, in a shooting at a downtown Louisville bank. The shooter is dead. pic.twitter.com/owKJ7dtw0X — Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) April 10, 2023

The condition of the victims is unknown, and all have been taken to surrounding hospitals.

Video shows shattered glass along the entrance of the Old National Bank.



Police say 5 people are dead, 6 others hurt. The shooter is dead. pic.twitter.com/nP8kJIMzf5 — Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 10, 2023

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, tweeted he was heading to the scene. He said:

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."

Special agents from the FBI Louisville field office have arrived on the scene.

FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners. https://t.co/4QfXtKplf0 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 10, 2023

An alleged eyewitness:

Witness interviews of video who was inside who had 🩸 on him pic.twitter.com/gZMtDQTJ2S — blue star 812 (@bluestar812) April 10, 2023

*Developing