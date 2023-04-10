print-icon
Bank Mass-Shooting Leaves 5 Dead, 6 Injured In Downtown Louisville

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Apr 10, 2023 - 02:53 PM

Five people were killed and six hospitalized in a shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, according to the police. 

The incident occurred at the Old National Bank in the Louisville downtown region. ABC is reporting the shooting happened at a conference table in the bank. 

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters the shooter has been "neutralized." 

The condition of the victims is unknown, and all have been taken to surrounding hospitals. 

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, tweeted he was heading to the scene. He said:

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville." 

Special agents from the FBI Louisville field office have arrived on the scene. 

An alleged eyewitness: 

*Developing 

