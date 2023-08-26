51 Year Old Indiana Man On Meth Pulled Over For DUI In Kids Power Wheels Jeep

Today in "your tax dollars at work" news, an Indiana man was arrested for driving under the influence last week as he made his way down the road in a child's Power Wheels Jeep.

An officer was on patrol at about 9PM when he spotted the kids car with “no lights or reflectors" that was "difficult to see", the police said in an official release. The officer then pulled the vehicle over, according to the NY Post.

That was when they noticed 51 year old driver John McKee showing "signs of impairment". McKee then promptly failed a field sobriety test and was taken to a local hospital where toxicology reports showed that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

"Mattel’s Power Wheels Jeeps are battery-powered, ride-on vehicles made for children. An owner’s manual for one model lists a weight capacity of 130 pounds and warns never to use the toy at night or in any roadway where cars may be operating," Fox 59 added.

He had been previously convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired, the report noted.

He faces a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and has been placed in Knox County Jail, the Post reported.

Additional reporting was provided by WSAZ.