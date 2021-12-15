63,000 Websites Hit With Outages As Users Report Amazon Web Service Issues

Update (1130ET): A person familiar with today's AWS outage told Bloomberg it's unrelated to last week's outage.

Amazon company had one of its worst outages in its history earlier this month, affecting Netflix, robot vacuums and even ticket sales for Adele's upcoming tour. Amazon attributed the outage to "unexpected behavior" of its automated processes. -Bloomberg

* * *

Preliminary reports from Pingdom AB, a Swedish website monitoring company, show more than 63,000 websites are experiencing issues worldwide. At the same time, Downdetector reports users are experiencing problems with Amazon Web Services.

Pingdom shows 63,671 websites are experiencing issues on Wednesday morning.

Downdetector shows AWS problems are being reported on the Eastern US half.

An alert on AWS Status page reads, "We are investigating Internet connectivity issues to the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 Region."

Downdetector shows Twitch, Doordash, Facebook, Hulu, Slack, and Netflix are experiencing issues.

The fragility of the internet has been on full display this fall. Just last month, a technical issue at Google Cloud Networking led to tens of thousands of website outages.