print-icon

More Than 800 US Flights Canceled On Christmas Morning Due To Staffing Shortages

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021 - 10:05 AM

Airlines canceled more than 1,600 flights for one of the busiest travel holiday weekends of the year as the omicron variant resulted in staffing shortages -- stranding thousands of passengers at airports, according to Bloomberg

Delta Air Lines Inc. canceled 523 flights between Friday and Sunday are the highest among US airlines so far, FlightAware data showed, followed by United Airlines Holdings Inc with 484 through the weekend. 

FlightAware shows the brunt of the cancellations will be seen on Christmas day. So far, 871 flights have been canceled "within, into, or out of the US." That number has been steadily increasing this morning. 

FlightAware said the number of cancellations worldwide totaled more than 5,650 for the holiday weekend. 

Delta and United have both said flight cancellations were due to staffing shortages linked to COVID-19 cases.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," a United memo said Friday, which CNN obtained. 

The holidays are among the busiest times for travel. Many travelers who had their flights canceled or delayed vented on social media. 

It seems to us that Delta and United might have underestimated their sick/call rate and didn't staff according for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. This becomes a reliability issue that will cause mistrust among travelers who will use other airlines. 

0