90,000 Educators Beg Biden: We Need FBI Protection From "Mobs" Of Parents Irate Over Mask Mandates

How bad has the "it's for your health" vaccine and mask mandates debate gotten?

The National School Boards Association, which represents more than 90,000 school officials, "begged" President Biden on Wednesday for FBI and Secret Service agents to help protect against "mobs" of angry parents protesting the mandates, according to the Daily Mail.

The NSBA wrote a letter asking the government to stand up against "mobs of angry parents", labeling them "domestic terrorism" and "extremist hate organizations".

NSBA President Viola Garcia and Interim Executive Director and CEO Chip Slaven signed the letter, which specifically asked President Biden to use his executive power to help guard school officials by mobilizing the FBI.

The letter reads: "The National School Boards Association (NSBA) respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation".

The letter says there have been "threats or actual acts of violence" by "angry mobs".

"As these threats and acts of violence have become more prevalent, NSBA respectfully asks that a joint collaboration among federal law enforcement agencies, state and local law enforcement, and with public school officials be undertaken to focus on these threats," it reads.

It continues: "With such acute threats and actions that are disruptive to our students’ well-being, we urge the federal government’s intervention against individuals or hate groups who are targeting our schools and educators."

"As the threats grow and news of is being reported, this is a critical time for a proactive approach to deal with this difficult issue."

"There also must be safeguards in place to protect public schools and dedicated education leaders as they do their jobs," the letter says, before calling outraged parents showing up at school board meetings across the county "right-winged radicals."

The outrage has been carrying over to school board meetings, like one that recently took place in Nevada's Clark County. The board was forced to leave the room three times within the first two hours of the meeting.

'We will not have comments from the audience,' Board President Linda Cavazos said after one attendee had to be removed by police.

The letter concludes: "As the threats grow and news of extremist hate organizations showing up at school board meetings is being reported, this is a critical time for a proactive approach to deal with this difficult issue."

We have to ask: instead of mobilizing the FBI and the Secret Service to try and protect 90,000 teachers using taxpayer dollars, has the idea of just ending the mask mandates and vaccine mandates ever crossed their mind?



