Abandoned Cybertruck Becomes Unlikely Tourist Destination After Going Viral On Reddit And Google Maps

An abandoned Cybertruck in Seattle has become an unlikely tourist destination, with the stranded vehicle's attention-grabbing appearance turning the vehicle into a de facto landmark.

This stranded truck has become a city landmark now with its own Google Maps pin, a new report from Jalopnik says.

But the fun could be short-lived. The truck was reported abandoned recently and city officials warned the owner via an orange sticker that it would be towed if not moved.

The Cybertruck owner reportedly had no idea his vehicle was viral online, the report says.

Regardless of how it broke down, it appears leaving it on a busy city street wasn't the smartest move. The Google Maps pin was quickly flooded with fake reviews, but sadly, Google has since deleted it.

The Jalopnik report says that one Reddit user claimed to have spoken to the owner of the truck.

"I went by there this evening on my way to dinner. The owner was outside and was not happy we were there," the user wrote.

"He said a kid hit his CT a few weeks ago and was still trying to figure out the insurance to get it fixed. He said people having been harassing him and his wife the past few days and he didn’t understand why."

He concluded: "We told him his truck was all over Reddit and he got even madder. We left pretty quickly."