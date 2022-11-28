After 15 Break-Ins, A Portland Business Finally Calls It Quits

Progressives are hell bent on fixing the world, climate, capitalism and every form of social injustice.... just don't look at the destruction in the cities under their control.

Take Portland resident, Marcy Landolfo, who finally hit her breaking point. As KATU reports, this week marked the 15th break-in at her PDX store within a year and a half in the city that spawned the radical-leftist Antifa movement.

Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up. "It’s just too much with the losses that are not covered by insurance, the damages, everything. It’s just not sustainable," Landolfo said.

The owner at Rains tells me after five break-ins in about three weeks, she made the sudden decision to permanently close. Staff here are putting pressure on the city to look after small businesses dealing with ongoing challenges with crime. pic.twitter.com/XyP2p6PR6W — Megan Allison (@mallisonKATU) November 26, 2022

KATU asked why Landolfo decided to close now, instead of keeping doors open through the holiday shopping season.

"The products that are being targeted are the very expensive winter products and I just felt like the minute I get those in the store they’re going to get stolen," she said.

Landolfo said she's worried about her employees, and no longer sees this location as a feasible business model.

"The problem is, as small businesses, we cannot sustain those types of losses and stay in business. I won’t even go into the numbers of how much has been out of pocket," she said. If only the progressives who effectively run her city were aware of the hellhole they have made it into, maybe this could have been avoided, but alas - anyone who speaks out against the idiotically socialist practices of these "progressive" ghettos is immediately blasted as a racist, white supremacist, etc, and promptly canceled.

When Rains was broken into in late October, KATU reached out to Mayor Ted Wheeler's office; his team responded that they're working to increase funding for business repair grants through Prosper Portland. Because somehow for socialists it makes more sense to pay fore reparations instead of preventing the crime from occurting in the first place. Then again, all such Democrat strongholds are all about reparations.

Needless to say, for Landolfo that was not enough.

"Paying for glass that’s great, but that is so surface and does nothing for the root cause of the problem, so it’s never going to change," she said, gradually realizing why socialism never works.

The mayor's office also said they participated in a retail safety summit in October, and cited recent efforts to streamline the permitting process for things like storefront lighting. News channel KATU asked how that work is going, and it was still waiting to hear back.