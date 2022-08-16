Alec Baldwin Pulled The Trigger Of Gun That Killed On-Set Cinematographer, FBI Analysis Concludes

Now we officially all know what we did back in October 2021 when Alec Baldwin mistakenly shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie "Rust": guns do not fire unless a person pulls the trigger.

That was the conclusion of an FBI analysis, released days ago, that found that Baldwin "pulled the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza," according to the Post Millennial.

Baldwin had previously claimed that he thought the weapon was a "cold gun" and had also claimed that he never pulled the trigger.

FBI analysis found that the .45 Colt single action revolver "could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to an FBI forensic report."

The report further went on to show that the hammer of the gun would have "had to have been fully cocked" instead of in a quarter or half cocked position. The analysis also showed that the gun "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional."

Recall, back in December 2021, Baldwin swore to George Stephanopolous during an interview that he didn't pull the trigger.

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," he said.

He was then asked: "So you never pulled the trigger?"

To which he replied: "No, no. I would never point a gun and pull that trigger at them. Never."

Baldwin said after the shooting: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

Baldwin claimed that a 24 year old armorer had handed him the gun and that he thought it was "prepared properly".

"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," he said shortly after the shooting.