As Europe closes, US equity markets took a decided leg lower with Small Caps and Nasdaq leading the way but S&P and The Dow not escaping the selling pressure this time...

And this push lower sent the S&P to its 100DMA, The Dow broke below its 100DMA, Nasdaq surged below its 200DMA and Russell 2000 is searching for any support...

And all this as the odds of a 50bps "rage-hike" in March grow.