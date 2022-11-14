"All We Know He's Alive": Jay Leno Seriously Burned In Car Fire

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno was seriously burned when one of his vehicles erupted in flames at his Los Angeles-based garage, according to TMZ.

"Jay was in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning," people with direct knowledge of the incident told TMZ, adding Leno was burned on the left side of his face.

The 72yo comedian was rushed to Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he is currently recovering. Variety reported Leno suffered "serious burns" but is in stable condition.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," the comedian said in a statement

Leno was expected to attend The Financial Brand conference in Las Vegas Sunday, but organizers said he suffered a "very serious medical emergency" that prevented him from attending.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight," according to an email from organizers.

Leno's garage is located next to Burbank Airport in Los Angeles County. It's reported he has 181 classic and rare cars and 160 motorcycles.

"Given the current market values, Jay Leno's car collection is worth over $52 million," DuPont Registry wrote in a blog post in July.