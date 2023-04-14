Almost Two Thirds Of Democrats Want To See Challengers Run Against Biden; New Poll Finds

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A new Rasmussen poll has revealed that among Democratic voters, almost two thirds would like to see challengers run against Joe Biden, with less than 40 percent believing Biden should seek a second term.

The survey reveals that only 39 percent of voters believe Biden should run for reelection as president in 2024, while 48 percent are of the opinion that Biden shouldn’t run again.

The poll also notes that Sixty two percent of Democratic voters believe that if Biden does run for reelection next year, other Democrats should challenge him in the primaries.

Only 21 percent said they don’t want to see Democratic challengers to Biden.

The survey also found that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has announced he will be launching a 2024 campaign, is supported by forty-six percent of voters, with 18 percent saying they strongly support him.

More than half (52 percent) of Democratic voters said they would back RFK Jr.’s challenge, but he garnered even more support from conservatives:

Not kidding - ideological liberals are most opposed to @RobertKennedyJr 's presidential run.



As we highlighted last week, a CNN poll found that only one third of voters in America believe Joe Biden should be reelected, with most Democrats saying they would prefer a different candidate.

Just two months ago, an Associated Press poll revealed that close to two thirds of Democrats don’t want to see a second Joe Biden term, a massive decline of 15 percent in just three months.

An NBC News poll registered similar results, noting that only a third of voters are comfortable with Biden running again:

The latest findings come after Donald Trump said he cannot see Biden being able to run again because “there something wrong” with him:

