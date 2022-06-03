Amazon Implements "Invitation Based" Ordering For High Demand Items

Amazon is going to be launching a new "invite-based ordering experience" for products that are in high demand, but are tough to get due to limited supply, according to a new report by TechCrunch.

In an effort to "help prevent inventory shortages" and "price gouging" - which is basically the business model of every company in the U.S. right now - the online retailer seeks to ensure that items are being purchased be genuine customers.

The program is being launched with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game consoles, which both remain in high demand, that are sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

The company told TechCrunch: “We work hard every day to provide customers with low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery. This includes developing a shopping experience where customers can purchase the items they’re interested in without having to worry about bad actors buying and reselling them at a much higher price.”

The ordering option lets customers request an invitation to buy items at no additional cost. Any customer with an Amazon account, not just those with Prime accounts, have access to the new feature.

Products that are part of the program will be noted as "available by invitation".

Amazon will then filter out "bot-like" submissions and send invitations to the remaining, genuine, customers. It'll verify the customers by looking at their prior purchase history and when the account was created.

If you're selected to purchase, you'll receive an email with directions and a link that you can use to place the product in your cart. The service has already gone live this week.