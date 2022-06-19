Amazon Launches Its "Invite-Only" Based Ordering Program

Amazon is launching its invite-based program for high-demand items that are in low supply.

“We care about making sure bad actors don’t impact the shopping experience in our store for genuine customers,” the company wrote in a Twitter post this week, announcing the start of the program.

The site is already showing "Request Invitation" buttons on high demand items, like Sony's PS5.

We first wrote about the launch of the program about 2 weeks ago, when it was announced. In an effort to "help prevent inventory shortages" and "price gouging" - which is basically the business model of every company in the U.S. right now - the online retailer said it sought to ensure that items are being purchased be genuine customers.

The program is being launched with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game consoles, which both remain in high demand, that are sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

The company told TechCrunch earlier this month: “We work hard every day to provide customers with low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery. This includes developing a shopping experience where customers can purchase the items they’re interested in without having to worry about bad actors buying and reselling them at a much higher price.”

The ordering option lets customers request an invitation to buy items at no additional cost. Any customer with an Amazon account, not just those with Prime accounts, have access to the new feature.

Products that are part of the program will be noted as "available by invitation".

Amazon will then filter out "bot-like" submissions and send invitations to the remaining, genuine, customers. It'll verify the customers by looking at their prior purchase history and when the account was created.

If you're selected to purchase, you'll receive an email with directions and a link that you can use to place the product in your cart.