Amazon Layoffs Will Continue in 2023 As "Economy In Challenging Spot"

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo shared with employees and published on the company's website that layoffs will continue through early 2023, indicating the souring macroeconomic backdrop has put the company in a "challenging spot" after years of "rapid hiring."

"Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023," Jassy wrote in the memo. He continued: "Amazon has weathered uncertainty and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so."

Earlier this week, NYTimes published a report that America's second-largest employer [Amazon] is preparing to cut 10,000 jobs in its retail division and human resources segments.

Jassy didn't say how many employees will get fired early next year but did point out there will be "reductions in our Stores and [People, Experience, and Technology] organizations."

"We haven't concluded yet exactly how many other roles will be impacted (we know that there will be reductions in our Stores and PXT organizations), but each leader will communicate to their respective teams when we have the details nailed down."

Amazon's announcement comes after a massive surge in tech layoffs this month (conveniently after the midterm elections). Notice momentum in layoffs is rapidly accelerating.

We should also note the story count for articles across the internet about job cuts, firings, and layoffs has just spiked to the highest levels since 2014/15. This may indicate trouble ahead for the economy and a possible peak in treasury yields.

Here's Jassy's memo to staff and the public about layoffs continuing through early next year: