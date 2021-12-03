Americans Panic-Buy RVs As Shipments Exceed 600,000 Units This Year And Next

Months after we discussed the "unprecedented demand" for recreational vehicles (RV), which we said was on pace for a blowout 2021 and expected to continue into 2022. A new RV Industry Association (RVIA) report has confirmed our suspicions: Americans continue to panic buy motorhomes.

RVIA's latest quarterly report projects RV wholesale shipments will exceed 600,000 units in both 2021 and 2022, which is record-breaking demand as the virus pandemic has fundamentally changed how Americans vacation.

"RV manufacturers and suppliers have accomplished something never before seen with the incredible number of RV produced in 2021 and forecasted to be built in 2022," said RVIA President & CEO Craig Kirby.

"More RVs will be headed to dealer lots in 2022 than ever before, allowing even more consumers to experience the freedom and control of traveling the country in their ideal RV," Kirby said.

RV shipments are expected to range between 593,600 and 610,800 units with an estimated year-end total of 602,200 units, a 40% increase over the 430,412 units shipped in 2020. RVIA said growth is expected to continue through 2022, with shipments ranging between 599,760 and 627,700 units.

"The RV industry is looking at double-digit growth rates into mid-2022, due in part to low inventories, the strong financial standing of consumers, and the desire of consumers to get outdoors and experience an active outdoor lifestyle," said Jeff Rutherford, RVIA Chair and President & CEO of Airxcel

"Thanks to the RV manufacturers and suppliers, more consumers than ever before will be able to take advantage of all of the benefits of owning an RV," Rutherford said.

This is the latest sign Americans, more than ever, are rediscovering national parks and rural communities in their RVs rather than vacationing in big cities and at resorts. The RV boom might continue past 2022 as demand by millennials has been steadily increasing.