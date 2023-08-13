America's Favorite Music Genres

Yesterday, August 11th, was the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

With this in mind, Statista's Anna Fleck takes a look at the latest data from Statista’s Consumer Insights survey to gauge how popular the genre is in the United States.

As the following chart shows, hip hop ranks in fourth place of the selected options, with nearly four in ten U.S. Americans listening to it.

A slightly higher share of female listeners (41 percent) said they listened to urban music, including hip hop and R&B than men (36 percent) in the U.S.

The most popular genre in the U.S. is rock and indie music, with 45 percent of respondents who listen to the radio or digital music content saying that they listen to it.

Country music and pop music also score highly, listened to by 42 percent and 40 percent of respondents, respectively.