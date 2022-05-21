Another Long Shot? Last-Minute Addition Fenwick Has 50-1 Odds In Preakness

The next leg in the Triple Crown will be on Saturday at the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Since Kentucky Derby winner "Rich Strike" is out of this race, the owner's choice, another long shot has entered and sparked a lot of buzz in the horse community.

On Monday morning, a last-minute addition to the Preakness was Villa Rosa Farm and Harlo Stable's Fenwick, trained by Kevin McKathan.

"Fenwick has the longest odds of any horse in the field of nine for Saturday's Preakness," according to AP News. The horse finished last in the most recent race in April and has only one once in a six-lifetime start.

Similar to Rich Strike, both horses only won once. Rich Strike then became the second-biggest long shot (80-1) to win the Derby.

After Fenwick was added to the Preakness, owner Jeremia Rudan said, "this is one of those deals where you can stop and take a breath and say: 'You know what, we can do this'... It can happen."

Here are the odds for the upcoming race.

"You're going to need that racing luck to have something like an 80-1 win again," said trainer Tim Yakteen, who has Armagnac running in the face. "It doesn't happen very often."

Derby runner-up Epicenter has 6-5 odds and is the favorite for the race in Baltimore this weekend. After the Preakness, the last leg of the Triple Crown will be held in New York at the Belmont Stakes on June 11, where Rich Strike will make a return.