Another US Food Processing Plant Catches Fire, Add This To Growing List

Another food processing plant went up in flames last weekend. Add this poultry business in California to the growing list of US food plants that have been knocked offline in the past year due to "accidental fires."

Los Angeles-based KTLA reported QC Poultry processing plant in Montebello, California, located just east of East Los Angeles and southwest of San Gabriel Valley, caught fire around 1600 local time Sunday. Firefighters responded to the large industrial plant as heavy smoke billowed from the roof.

"As members [firefighters] began to deploy, the fire was upgraded to a third alarm commercial fire. Firefighters initially took a defensive stance and held the fire from spreading to any other nearby structures," Montebello Fire Department said. The fire was declared "knocked down" by 2000 local time.

KTLA said there was no damage to other building structures nearby. The fire's cause is unknown...

While the fire seems insignificant, it's part of a much larger issue of a spate of mysterious fires taking out America's food supply chain one by one over the last year.

We tallied a list in June of a couple dozen or more food processing plants that have caught fire (find the list here).

