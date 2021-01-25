Antifa Trashes Tacoma After Viral Video Of Cop Driving Through Crowd

Antifa anarchists in Tacoma, Washington set fires and vandalized buildings on Sunday after a video of a police officer plowing through a crowd of illegal street racers went viral over the weekend.

Videos of the mayhem were all over Twitter Sunday night, as hundreds of people took to the streets near the incident - damaging at least two police cars and forcing several city buildings to be evacuated, according to the NY Post.

Tacoma: Another store had their windows shattered pic.twitter.com/tj0j3btsYU — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) January 25, 2021

A person places their hand on a window inside a jail as demonstrators make noise outside ... and other scenes from tonight's anti-police protest in #Tacoma. For @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/ditm34i8Lq — David Ryder (@davidmryder) January 25, 2021

An unlawful assembly was declared around 9:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Tacoma PD have declared an unlawful assembly. About Antifa 100-120 remain. pic.twitter.com/obYQQc15qM — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 25, 2021

Protesters assembled outside of the Pierre County Jail, chanting "Free them all!"

Protesters march past the Pierre County Jail, stopping to chant “Free them all!” as some rattle the fence outside #Tacoma #Tacomaprotests #Washington pic.twitter.com/UUuPILcAjn — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, protesters are planning on this being a nightly thing...

“Stay together, stay tight, we do this every night!” chants as the protesters mobilize in downtown Tacoma tonight #Tacoma #TacomaProtests #Washington pic.twitter.com/NbCB2lMlBx — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 25, 2021

How long until a new autonomous zone is created and a soundcloud rapper starts passing out semiautomatic weapons out of the back of his Tesla?