Apache Indian Named "Keanu Dude" Arrested For Causing A Massive Wildfire By Burning The American Flag

Well, here's a story we can safely say you've likely never heard before.

An Apache Indian named "Keanu Dude" has been accused of starting a massive wildfire in the state of Arizona...by setting fire to the American flag.

The wildfire eventually burned over 2,200 acres, according to a report by the New York Post.

Dude was arrested Tuesday for allegedly starting the Watch Fire, the report says. The Post wrote the fire "burned 3.4 square miles, destroyed 21 homes, and forced over 400 people to evacuate reservation land before being contained last week, officials said."

He was seen burning an American flag just before the wildfire started, according to the tribe's police chief, Elliot Sneezy, who did not provide a motive, the report said, citing Arizona Family.

San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler commented: “It saddens me deeply that a member of our Tribe has been charged with starting this fire that devastated our community."

“Arson is a senseless act that will never be tolerated under any circumstance. I am thankful for the swift and thorough investigation by tribal and federal law enforcement that has resulted in an arrest.”