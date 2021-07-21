Apple Is Going "All In" On 5G For Its 2022 iPhone Refresh

In a move that we're sure will perk up the ears of vaccine conspiracy theorists, Apple has gone "all in" on 5G for its upcoming 2022 phone lineup.

The tech giant said that all of its phones released next year will be 5G capable, as the company is looking to boost sales of smartphones, according to a writeup by Nikkei who cited sources familiar with the matter.

The company will not be introducing any new 4G models in 2022, the report says, and instead will offer a lower end iPhone SE that is 5G compatible. Expectations are for the phone to come to market "as early as the first half of 2022," the report notes.

"Apple's budget 5G iPhone will look like a refreshed version of the iPhone 8," Nikkei writes. It'll have a 4.7 inch LCD display.

The phone will use Apple's own A15 processor, which will also be used in the company's premium phones. The handsets' 5G connectivity is going to be powered by Qualcomm's X60 modem chip.

The company is also ditching the idea of the iPhone mini after it failed to catch on with consumers. It'll be replaced by a new 6.7 inch iPhone Pro Max, meaning that there will be four new phones released in the second half of 2022.

"It is pretty much decided that there won't be a Mini next year, and there will be a relatively cost-effective version of the largest iPhone Pro Max instead. However, the designs for the detailed specifications for the four new models next year are not yet locked in," a source told Nikkei.

Apple has lagged behind names like Samsung, Oppo and Huawei in the 5G race, which could be part of the reason we noted just days ago that the company slipped out of 2nd place for smartphone market share.

Jeff Pu, a veteran analyst with Haitong International Securitie, told Nikkei: "We don't see revolutionary changes for Apple's iPhones next year. But with more models and better product planning, and specifications for next year, we do expect Apple's iPhone shipment could at least be in line with the global smartphone phone market recovery."

The tech giant is also looking to revamp numerous other prodcuts, including its MacBook Pros and its Airpods, in 2022.