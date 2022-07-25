Apple Offers Rare iPhone Discount For Chinese Market To Clear Excess Supply

Apple is set to offer rare discounts on iPhones and accessories in China amid economic uncertainty due to COVID-zero lockdowns that have stymied consumer spending. The California-based company traditionally refrained from discounting its top-line smartphone model but has made an exception this upcoming weekend.

The promotion is valid for iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro, where customers can save 600 yuan ($89) off retail prices -- to be eligible for the discount, the use of several payment platforms, including Ant Group Co.'s Alipay, is required, read a notice on Apple's website.

Here's the complete list of Apple product discounts during the upcoming sale this weekend:

iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro, you can save RMB 600 immediately.

iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, you can save RMB 600.

iPhone SE (3rd generation) can save RMB 200.

iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, you can save RMB 500 instantly.

Save RMB 200 on Apple Watch SE.

AirPods Pro can save RMB 250.

AirPods (third generation) can save RMB 150.

Discounts come as Chinese users buy more iPhone 13 than ever, and the overall smartphone market is rebounding after economic headwinds dented sales in the first half due to COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and Beijing.

"Apple bucked the trend by registering healthy growth in China shipments in June, according to national statistics, though the discounts suggest even it has surplus inventory heading into the latter half of the year."

"Weakening consumer demand, inflation and supply chain issues triggered a 9% fall in global smartphone shipments in the second quarter, research firm Canalys said this month. Chinese companies took the brunt of that hit, registering double-digit declines. -Bloomberg

While the iPhone 13 generated a lot of buzz in China, domestic smartphone brands from Xiaomi Corp. to Vivo and Oppo have suffered declining sales as Apple products are in high demand. Apple sees this opportunity to unload excess inventory (something we've previously noted called the "Bullwhip Effect") with discounts ahead of the iPhone 14 launch later this year.