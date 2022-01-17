Apple Tells Employees They Have "Four Weeks To Comply" After Becoming Eligible For Booster Shots

Apple is one of the first major corporations going on the record and telling its employees that it doesn't just need to see proof of vaccination, but now it also needs proof of a booster shot.

The company is requiring boosters for store and corporate employees, according to an internal email seen by The Verge.

Employees have "four weeks to comply" once they become eligible for booster shots, or else they will have to take "frequent tests to enter a retail store, partner store, or Apple office starting on February 15th," the report says.

Unvaccinated employees must now always provide negative COVID-19 rapid antigen tests before entering the workplace.

Apple's internal memo reportedly reads: “Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease.”

The company started requiring unvaccinated employees to take daily tests before entering the office last year. It also required retail workers to test twice a week.

Meta also said this past week that its employees would need to get booster shots before its company-wide return to office in March.