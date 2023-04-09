Are 'Woke' Companies Sponsoring Golf Pros That Fly Around In Private Jets?

The weather-delayed Masters at Augusta National will resume on Sunday morning. The third round is set to continue at 0830 ET. If there are no further issues, the final round will start around noon. Unpredictable weather, including a falling tree on Friday, disrupted play in recent days.

It is business as usual for pros who have corporate sponsorships stitched all over their golf swag. Companies pay hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more, to stamp their logo on the shirts, hats, plants, and bags of pros -- it's fantastic advertising since millions tune into one of the greatest golf tournaments in the world.

📸 From @reuterspictures: Views from The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia pic.twitter.com/yerPBZMK5x — Reuters (@Reuters) April 9, 2023

It is also important to note that major sponsors like 'woke' Nike (and there are many others), with their all-important ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) social credit scores, might be sponsoring some players who arrived at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) by private jet.

Ahead of the tournament, AGS had been transformed into a parking lot for jets. Not all jets are chartered or owned by pros, but there are some.

Masters in Full Swing at Augusta Regional Airport! Private jets as far as the eye can see pic.twitter.com/4YhVqztgXS — 𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕫𝕒𝕓𝕖𝕥𝕙 𝔾𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕤 🛫 (@LizCreekGirl) April 7, 2023

Companies like Nike, which maintains all sorts of feel-good social credit scores, such as those catering to the LGBTQ+ community, have plowed millions of dollars into virtue-signaling marketing to boost their scores.

Golf pros flying in private jets while sponsored by 'woke' companies may not portray a favorable image. So what do these companies need to do?

Quick, give more money to trans-TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney to boost social credit scores...