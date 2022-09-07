Atlanta Fed Slashes Q3 GDP Estimate After ISM, BLS Data

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2022 is 1.4 percent on September 7, down from 2.6 percent on September 1.

The Atlanta Fed breaks down the driver of the reduction:

After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth, third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth, and third-quarter real government spending growth decreased from 3.1 percent, -3.5 percent, and 1.7 percent, respectively, to 1.7 percent, -5.8 percent, and 1.3 percent, respectively, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to third-quarter real GDP growth increased from 0.82 percentage points to 1.09 percentage points.

So to summarize - we are a third of the way to a 3rd negative quarterly GDP print with only one month left in the quarter.

But of course, 3 negative quarters of GDP would absolutely, definitely not be a recession remember.