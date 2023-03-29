AZ Governor's Press Secretary Resigns Amid Outrage After Calling For Violence Against 'Transphobes'

Update (1325ET): Josselyn Berry, Governor Hobbs' Press Secretary, has resigned after responding to the Nashville school shooting with a tweet that appeared to advocate violence against "transphobes."

BREAKING: Josselyn Berry, the Press Secretary to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, has resigned after posting this image on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/M9zUz84gbd — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) March 29, 2023

As Paul Joseph Watson of Summit News detailed earlier, there was widespread outrage after Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary responded to the school shooting in Nashville by posting a tweet that appeared to advocate violence against “transphobes”.

A transgender-identified individual killed three children and three adults after a rampage at The Covenant School, a private Christian school for students aged three to 11, on Monday.

Hobbs’ spokeswoman Josselyn Berry responded to the carnage by posting an image from the 1980 movie Gloria showing a woman brandishing two handguns.

The image was captioned with the text “Us when we see transphobes.”

This is Governor Katie Hobbs's press secretary, Josselyn Berry, advocating for violence against those who oppose the radical Trans agenda. pic.twitter.com/5dH7aCmi8U — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 29, 2023

The sickening nature of the response to children being murdered has understandably caused massive outrage, with many calling for Berry to be immediately fired.

“This is what @katiehobbs press secretary decided to tweet after a trans militant shut up a school. Any Republican would be fired for this in an instant. We’re done with the double standard. @joss_berry must be fired,” asserted commentator Matt Walsh.

This is the contact information for the governor’s office. I’ll be giving it out again tomorrow on my show. And the next day. And the day after. We are going to start holding these people to the same standard and the same rules. pic.twitter.com/VEqxaWAvmj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 29, 2023

“This is the contact information for the governor’s office. I’ll be giving it out again tomorrow on my show. And the next day. And the day after. We are going to start holding these people to the same standard and the same rules,” he added.

The Arizona Freedom Caucus has also called for Berry’s immediate dismissal.

“Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist [Hobbs’] Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with,” the group tweeted.

For all who are wondering…



The vile tweet encouraging violence is still live on @GovernorHobbs Press Secretary’s Twitter account https://t.co/tq22p1cQCW — Arizona Freedom Caucus (@AZFreedomCaucus) March 29, 2023

“Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable. [Berry] should be fired immediately,” the GOP group added, before noting that the “vile tweet encouraging violence” had been seen by millions.

The New York Post contacted Hobbs’ office, which has yet to respond.

Twitter appeared to take no action against Berry’s account, which is now on lockdown.

Many were reminded of the infamous Sam Hyde quote.

"When we win, do not forget that these people want you broke, dead, your kids raped and brainwashed, and they think it's funny" - Sam Hyde pic.twitter.com/NgnURq4oKB — ScooterPhy (@ScooterPhy) March 28, 2023

