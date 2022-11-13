Bang Bros Offers Miami Heat $10 Million For Stadium Naming Rights After FTX Collapse

The Miami Heat "terminated" all business relations with the bankrupted FTX crypto exchange, despite signing a two-decade $135 million deal last year to name the sports stadium "FTX Arena." The team announced Friday they're searching for a new stadium sponsorship partner, while the adult company "Bang Bros" tweeted out their offer to name the area "Bang Bros Center (The BBC)" still stands.

"The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," Miami Heat tweeted out in a statement, adding, "Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX. We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena."

Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT have released the following statement pic.twitter.com/ERZo1IsZ2o — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 12, 2022

With the stadium naming rights in the air, Bang Bros tweeted its $10 million offer for the naming rights still stands.

In a tweet, the adult film company posted two images of the stadium, one with "Bankrupt" across the top picture that also said "OOOPS!" And right below it, a photoshopped Bang Bros' logo was placed on top of the stadium, with a caption that read, "BUT HEY! OUR OFFER STANDS! ... WE PROMISE LESS PEOPLE WILL GET F@$%ED!"

In another tweet, the company said their "offer still stands to buy the naming rights" of the stadium.

Our offer for the naming rights still stands ! They should take our deal! https://t.co/pZEtTltEvn@BillyCorben @ONLYinDADE — BANG BROS (@BangBrosDotCom1) November 11, 2022

Bang Bros, based out of Miami, tried to purchase the stadium's naming rights in 2019. Here's what they said in a tweet back then:

"We've officially Submitted our $10,000,000 bid for the naming rights to the Miami Heat Arena. We wish to thank American Airlines for their past support of the HEAT. We intend to change the name to the BangBros Center aka 'The BBC.'"

Twitter users had a field day with Bang Bros' tweets:

"Well BangBros arena it is smh this is where we are in the movie Idiocracy thx a lot @SBF_FTX a reality star for president, was the beginning of this alternate time, I think & it appears it can actually keep getting worse this is crypto 2022 god damn who would thunk it in 2013," one Twitter user said.

"After the fraud and disaster that was FTX, they should accept this," another person said.

"Should've gone with Bang Bros back in 2019. Everyone knew FTX was a house of cards. Bang Bros won't be filing for bankruptcy any time soon," someone else said.

"This only has a chance of happening because its Florida," a Twitter user said.