Banks' Usage Of Emergency Fed Funds Hits New Record High

Money-market funds saw inflows for the 5th straight week (almost $40 billion this week) to a new record high of $5.57 trillion. That was the biggest weekly inflow in 6 weeks...

Both retail and institutional funds saw inflows ($15.6 BN and $24.1 BN respectively)...

The decoupling between money-market fund inflows and bank deposits continues...

After last week's modest growth in The Fed's balance sheet, it plunged by $62.5BN last week (the most since early April and second most since July 2020)

With regard to QT, The Fed sold down $42BN of its securities...

Usage of The Fed's emergency bank lending facility (BTFP) rose by $378 million to a new record high of $107.2 BN...

The breakdown from The Fed's H.4.1 table...

Total securities held fell by $42BN (dominated by TSY selling)

Discount Window increase $55MM to $1.966BN

BTFP new record $107.2BN, up $0.3BN

Other credit extensions (FDIC loans) down $3.8BN to $141.6BN

Is it time for US equity market caps to catch down to bank reserves at The Fed?

Finally, some food for thought, the last time yields were here and accelerating higher this fast, we saw the mini-banking crisis exposed a quarter later as reality hit...

Bearing in mind that in less than 7 months, the banks will have to fend on their own - absent the $100-billion-plus facility from The Fed - once wonders just where that magical balance sheet fix will come from? A collapse in yields as the economy enters depression? Or will The Fed just expand its balanced sheet again?