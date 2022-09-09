BBC Whines Monarchy "At Odds With Diversity" Hours After Queen's Death

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

BBC Radio 4 whined that the monarchy was “at odds with diversity” and an example of “white inherited privilege” following the death of the Queen of England.

Yes, really.

The national broadcaster was not immune from the invective and bile spewed by “anti-racists” all over Twitter, who blamed the Queen for “colonialism” despite the fact that it had largely ended before she even took the throne.

While not going as far as one Carnegie Mellon University professor, who wished upon the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony,” the BBC nevertheless platformed similar “anti-racist” rhetoric.

According to journalist Sam Ashworth-Hayes, shortly after the announcement of her death was made official, BBC Radio 4 attacked the legitimacy of the monarchy.

They can't give it a rest with the "diversity" and "white privilege" crap for 5 fucking minutes on the day the Queen of England dies.



It's a cult. And this is our national broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/jI9Nk0XB7L — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 8, 2022

“BBC Radio 4 busy telling us about how the monarchy is “at odds with society”, which values “equality, diversity, inclusivity”, while the monarchy is “about white inherited privilege”, at odds with our “multi-faith, multi-ethnic society,” tweeted Ashworth-Hayes. “Great work from our national broadcaster.”

The broadcaster, or if not presumably a guest they had platformed, asserted that “this white privileged family at the apex of British society is so at odds with the inclusive multiethnic place Britain can be.”

They also went on to talk about “protests against the Royal family and against Britain” in the Caribbean over slavery.

Great Britain was the first country in the world to officially abolish slavery in 1833, nearly 120 years before Queen Elizabeth II was coronated. Slavery still continues to this day in numerous non-white countries.

Meanwhile, the New York Times didn’t hesitate in trying to taint the Queen’s legacy in the hours after her death.

“The queen helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization whose proportions and legacies have yet to be adequately acknowledged,” claimed one opinion piece published and promoted by the newspaper.

In Opinion



"We should not romanticize her era," writes Maya Jasanoff, a professor of history at Harvard, in a guest essay. "The queen helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization whose proportions and legacies have yet to be adequately acknowledged." https://t.co/3UIf76SriF — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 8, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behind the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.