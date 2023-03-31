Bearded Male Powerlifter Self-Identifies As Woman In Protest, Destroys Women's Record

Sometimes, you just need to fight lunacy with more lunacy.

That's what a male powerlifting coach by the name of Avi Silverberg must have thought when he decided to protest new "trans policies" in the sport by "self-identifying" as a woman and then destroying a women's record during a recent event.

Prior to Silverberg taking action, "the women’s bench press title holder in the 84+ kilogram category [was] Anne Andres, who is a biological male", Fox News reported this week.

There used to be a name for this...the men's division.

Andres had to sit and watch at the Heroes Classic Powerlifting Meet while a fully bearded Silverberg, obviously a biological male, destroyed his bench press record.

Since the meet was held under the rules of the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU), their policy on gender self-identification, which they introduced earlier this year, allowed Silverberg to compete in whatever gender division he wanted.

The CPU's trans inclusion policy states: "Based on this background and available evidence, the Expert Working Group felt that trans athletes should be able to participate in the gender with which they identify, regardless of whether or not they have undergone hormone therapy."

And then, Fox News writes, "Silverberg took advantage of the policy and sent a very clear message to the sports world".

Just in time to catch the end of women's appreciation month!