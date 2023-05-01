Bernie Sanders: Government Should Confiscate All Wealth Over $999 Million

Authored by Thomas Lifson via AmericanThinker.com,

No billionaires at all!

Not American ones, at least.

That’s the newly proclaimed policy of Bernie Sanders, who most definitely is not challenging the Democrats to nominate him for president in 2024, as he did in 2020. Nope, Bernie is perfectly comfortable with the policies being followed by President Biden’s handlers.

Presumably, in exchange for not rocking the boat as he did in 2020, forcing the party’s controllers to pick an already senescent Joe Biden just because he was easy to control with all these bribes that could be exposed when needed (cough! Stay tuned as Biden’s desire for re-election now appears to be a kamikaze mission), Bernie has assurances that the hard left vector will continue no matter who is leading the party as presidential nominee in 2024.

Bernie Sanders’s choice of $999 million as the permissible level of wealth and no more brings to mind Barack Obama’s words: “I mean, I do think at a certain point you've made enough money.”

Of course, once such a wealth confiscation is announced, billionaires will depart for friendlier shores, there will be very little left to confiscate, and entrepreneurs will be creating jobs and wealth elsewhere.

That's what happened when France tried a wealth tax, and that's why it was repealed.

Watch as Bernie defines ”enough” to Chris Wallace of CNN:

WALLACE: “Sir, you’re saying that billionaires should not exist. So, are you basically saying that once you get to $999 million, that the government should confiscate all the rest?” SANDERS: “I’m saying that we should go back to a very progressive tax policy like what we had under Dwight D. Eisenhower.” WALLACE: “Which would mean that — that — over a billion, basically it all goes to the government?” SANDERS: “You may disagree with me, but — fine, yeah, I think people can make it on $999 million.”

Bernie, who is himself worth $3 million, according to GoBankingRates, previously criticized both millionaires and billionaires, but now only opposes those worth over a billion dollars.

Sanders, alongside Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) had introduced new legislation in April, called the “For the 99.5 Percent Act,” which was announced on Sanders’ Senate website.