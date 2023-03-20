Best Used Cars Under $15,000 For Those Who Cannot Afford New
Americans are spending too much on their new vehicles, and the average household can no longer afford $1,000 monthly payments. Consequently, a growing number of folks are turning to the secondary market for used cars even though prices are reaccelerating this spring.
Business Insider and Consumer Reports have constructed a report of the best-used car's money can buy for under $15,000.
The small cars, sedans, trucks, and SUVs listed below are considered the most reliable, affordable, and equipped with modern safety features built within the last decade.
Here's the list:
Small car under $10,000: Nissan Leaf (2013, 2015)
Midsized car under $10,000: Subaru Legacy (2013)
Midsized SUV under $10,000: Nissan Murano (2014)
Small car under $12,000: Ford C-Max (2014-2016)
Small car under $14,000:Toyota Prius C (2013-2015)
Luxury car in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Lincoln MKZ (2014-2015)
Minivan/wagon in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Toyota Venza (2013-2014)
Small SUVs in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Mazda CX-5 (2014-2016) and Toyota RAV4 (2013)
Pickup truck in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Toyota Tacoma (2013)
The list above would be perfect for Gen Z and Millennials, who are drowning in insurmountable debts and inflation.