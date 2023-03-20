print-icon
Best Used Cars Under $15,000 For Those Who Cannot Afford New

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Mar 20, 2023 - 03:00 AM

Americans are spending too much on their new vehicles, and the average household can no longer afford $1,000 monthly payments. Consequently, a growing number of folks are turning to the secondary market for used cars even though prices are reaccelerating this spring. 

Business Insider and Consumer Reports have constructed a report of the best-used car's money can buy for under $15,000. 

The small cars, sedans, trucks, and SUVs listed below are considered the most reliable, affordable, and equipped with modern safety features built within the last decade. 

Here's the list: 

Small car under $10,000: Nissan Leaf (2013, 2015)

Midsized car under $10,000: Subaru Legacy (2013)

Midsized SUV under $10,000: Nissan Murano (2014)

Small car under $12,000: Ford C-Max (2014-2016) 

Small car under $14,000:Toyota Prius C (2013-2015)

Luxury car in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Lincoln MKZ (2014-2015)

Minivan/wagon in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Toyota Venza (2013-2014)

Small SUVs in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Mazda CX-5 (2014-2016) and Toyota RAV4 (2013)

Pickup truck in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Toyota Tacoma (2013)

The list above would be perfect for Gen Z and Millennials, who are drowning in insurmountable debts and inflation. 

