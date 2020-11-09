Beyond Meat Whipsaws Higher After Revelation They Helped Create McDonald's New "McPlant"

Beyond Meat shares reversed course violently after being pummeled early in the session, touching as low as $141 per share, despite the Dow being up well over 1,000 points for the entire session.

The plunge in shares was a breakneck-speed response to a headline that McDonald's was developing its own "McPlant" in-house meat-free burger for trials next year. Competitor Burger King is already offering a similar product, its "Impossible" Whopper, in partnership with Impossible Foods.

But BYND shares swung higher in early afternoon trading after Reuters clarified that Beyond Meat helped co-create the McPlant with McDonald's.

The market at first believed the original incomplete headline to mean that McDonald's was foregoing a partnership and was doing their meat-free R&D in-house. For instance, outlets like CNBC reported this morning that the McPlant was "created by McDonald's and for McDonald's". At the same time, no supplier had been named:

The company has not yet disclosed the supplier for the line. A company spokesperson declined to identify their supplier but said that McDonald’s will not be manufacturing the products.

But a few hours later, around 1345 EST, headlines crossed the wire to the contrary:

BEYOND MEAT, MCDONALD'S CO-CREATED MCPLANT, REUTERS SAYS BEYOND MEAT QUICKLY TURNS POSITIVE BEYOND MEAT CONFIRMS CREATED MCPLANT WITH MCD: RTRS

Beyond Meat shares are roughly unchanged on the day now.

We will update this story as more details become available.