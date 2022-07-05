Bezos' $500 Million Superyacht Trapped At Dutch Shipyard 

Jeff Bezos' massive superyacht was built by Oceanco, a Netherlands-based custom yacht builder, and informed the city of Rotterdam it would scrap the request to dismantle a historic bridge to accommodate the Amazon founder's vessel, according to the Dutch news website Trouw.

Bezos' new yacht, codenamed Y721, will have to pass under the Koningshaven Bridge, known locally as De Hef. The landmark bridge can only rise 130 feet into the air, but this isn't far enough to accommodate the yacht's 127-meter schooner and its three massive masts.

Oceanco built the $500 million vessel for Bezos, and the plan was to have Rotterdam temporarily take apart the bridge -- though now, the shipbuilder abandoned its plans to dismantle the bridge following public outcry earlier this year.

"As a result of the reports, shipyard employees feel threatened and the company fears vandalism," Trouw reported.

Rotterdam politician Stephan Leewis recently tweeted Bezos' request was a "bridge too far."

"This man has earned his money by structurally cutting staff, evading taxes, avoiding regulations and now we have to tear down our beautiful national monument?" Leewis said.

It's unclear how Y721 will now be transported to the North Sea. The superyacht remains at the shipbuilder yard until Rotterdam grants Oceanco permits to dismantle the historic bridge. Residents have said if the possible tear-down occurs, they would organize huge protests against the billionaire and bombard the vessel with rotten eggs as it passes by the bridge.