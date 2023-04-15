The Biden Administration Is Once Again Tightening Rules On Vehicles Emissions

It's a case of Joe Biden versus the free market.

Recall, just yesterday, we wrote about how, despite enormous subsidies, EV adoption in the United States was slowing. In other words, it turns out, not everybody shares the virtue signaling stance of blindly switching to a more expensive method of driving with more complex refueling demands...just because the government "said so".

Enter the Biden administration, yet again, which is now unveiling what Fox News is calling "the most aggressive tailpipe emissions ever crafted" to try and further the push into EVs.

The new rules proposed by the EPA and White House "will impact car model years 2027 through 2032". The White House claims they will result in "carbon emission reductions of nearly 10 billion tons by 2055 and would save consumers an average of $12,000 over the lifetime of vehicles," the report says.

The White House stated: "Cars and truck manufacturers have made clear that the future of transportation is electric. The market is moving."

It added: "As a car enthusiast and self-proclaimed car guy, President Biden is seizing the moment. His Investing in America agenda is expanding domestic manufacturing and accelerating adoption of zero-emission vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell electric vehicles."

The administration also estimates that the new rules will "reduce oil imports by 20 billion barrels".

Meanwhile, critics state the obvious: that new rules on emission standards will make the cost of all vehicles rise. If its rules are enacted, "67% of new sedan, crossover, SUV and light truck purchases could be electric by 2032," the White House predicts.

Myron Ebell, the director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute's Center for Energy and Environment told Fox News: "The Biden administration is trying to bend every federal rule they can find to force people into buying EVs. There is still a market that allows drivers to buy the vehicles of their choice, but government coercion is rapidly limiting those choices."

He concluded: "If Biden policies are successful, we will soon have a choice between buying an EV and not being able to afford a vehicle at all."

Conspicuously, the White House didn't mention any restrictions or concerns about the way that heavy metals are being mined for use in EV batteries, because - well, child labor and toxic work conditions in continents in Africa aren't in vogue, popular, trendy talking points.

But...but...carbon!